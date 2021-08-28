Cancel
Montgomery County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN LOUDOUN AND NORTHWESTERN FAIRFAX COUNTIES At 740 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lowes Island, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Reston, Herndon, Vienna, Lansdowne, Lowes Island, Brambleton, Dulles International Airport, Potomac, Ashburn, Oakton, Sterling, North Potomac, Tysons Corner, Wolf Trap, Great Falls, Countryside, Arcola, Darnestown, Belleview and Sterling Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Maryland Cars
Lansdowne, MD
North Potomac, MD
