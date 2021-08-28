Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Genesee County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Shiawassee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Shiawassee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lapeer, Shiawassee and Genesee Counties through 900 PM EDT At 741 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Otter Lake to near Henderson. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Otter Lake around 745 PM EDT. Columbiaville around 800 PM EDT. Lapeer around 835 PM EDT. Durand and Lum around 840 PM EDT. Bancroft around 845 PM EDT. Imlay City, Dryden, Byron and Gaines around 900 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Atlas, Goodland Township, Attica, Rankin, Elba, Silverwood, Argentine, Thornville, Genesee and Vernon. People attending Ally Golf Tournament, and Metamora Country Days should seek safe shelter immediately! MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bancroft, MI
County
Genesee County, MI
County
Lapeer County, MI
City
Elba Township, MI
City
Dryden, MI
City
Durand, MI
City
Silverwood, MI
City
Imlay City, MI
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
City
Attica Township, MI
City
Otter Lake, MI
City
Lapeer, MI
City
Gaines, MI
City
Lum, MI
County
Shiawassee County, MI
City
Lake, MI
City
Vernon, MI
City
Metamora, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Thunderstorms#Shiawassee Strong#Argentine#Ally Golf Tournament#Metamora Country Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy