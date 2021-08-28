Cancel
Custer County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Custer by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central and north central Nebraska. Target Area: Custer Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Loup, southwestern Garfield and northeastern Custer Counties through 900 PM CDT At 818 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Burwell to near Taylor to 8 miles northwest of Weissert to near Merna. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Broken Bow, Burwell, Taylor, Sargent, Merna, Comstock, Weissert, Lillian, Round Valley, Walworth, Arcadia Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Wescott, Kent Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Big Oak Canyon and Divide Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 100 and 125. Highway 2 between mile markers 268 and 276. Highway 92 between mile markers 272 and 273. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust
