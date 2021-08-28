Flash Flood Warning issued for Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Rockingham County in western Virginia * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 742 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bergton... Criders This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: The German River between Bergton and Criders This includes the following streams and drainages Bennett Run, North Fork Shenandoah River and Lairs Run. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE