Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockingham County, VA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Rockingham by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 19:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Rockingham County in western Virginia * Until 1045 PM EDT. * At 742 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bergton... Criders This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: The German River between Bergton and Criders This includes the following streams and drainages Bennett Run, North Fork Shenandoah River and Lairs Run. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rockingham County, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy