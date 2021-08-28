Fire Breaks Out At Home In Arden Arcade Area Of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a house fire Saturday in Sacramento.

The fire broke out at a home in the area of Watt Avenue and Hurley Way in the Arden Arcade area. There was smoke reportedly coming from the rear of the structure.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to limit the spread of the fire to just one bedroom in the home, Metro Fire of Sacramento reported. Personnel searched the home and didn’t find anyone inside.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.