English Premier League odds, August 29 picks: Best bets for Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton
Manchester United has its eye on a trophy this season, and it will try to ease past pesky host Wolverhampton on Sunday in an English Premier League match. Man U finished second in the league table last season. It routed Leeds 5-1 to kick off this campaign but followed that with a 1-1 draw against Southampton last Sunday. But the Red Devils spent a lot of money in the summer and announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, so hopes are still still soaring.www.cbssports.com
