33-Year-Old Khalil Thomas Smith Shot In Head, Killed In East Frankford, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s East Frankford neighborhood Saturday night. Police said it happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. on the 4200 block of Salem Street.

Authorities have identified the 33-year-old victim as Khalil Thomas Smith who was shot once in his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

Philadelphia Police are also investigating a homicide in the city’s Kensington section. A 26-year-old woman was shot and killed in a shooting around 3:15 p.m. in the 5900 block of A Street. Police said an arrest has been made in connection to that shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .