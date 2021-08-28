Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Rios, Nashville top Atlanta United 2-0 for 1st road win

WKRN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) – Daniel Rios’ first goal of the season just before halftime started Nashville to a 2-0 win over Atlanta United, Nashville’s first road win of the season. Joe Willis made two saves for his league-leading ninth clean sheet. Willis made a great lead pass in extra time that Randall Leal tracked down and put into an open net, sealing the win in the final minute. Nashville moved into a tie for second place in the Eastern Conference.

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Leal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta United 2#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSPosted by
FanSided

MLS Fantasy: 5 sleepers to target for round 19

After a frustrating round 18, many MLS Fantasy owners will be looking for a big bounce-back week in hopes of placing in the top 50 for the final MLS Fantasy Champions League qualifying round. A key fantasy trend that we here at MLS Multiplex have noticed this season is that...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United 2-1 DC United: Rate and React

Everything is coming up stripes these days. Just when it looked like Atlanta United was going to end the game hard done by a penalty decision that didn’t go their way, Marcelino Moreno scored a YUUUUUUUUGGGGEEEEE goal in the final phases to give Atlanta the three points. What a hard-working performance by the team in Rob Valentino’s last game in charge. A performance that everyone can be proud of, and it still feels like there’s more good stuff to come.
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United 2 midfielder Ajani Fortune signed to professional deal

Atlanta United 2 have inked another Academy product to a professional contract as the club announced on Friday afternoon that it and midfielder Ajani Fortune have come to terms. Born in Marietta, the 18-year-old Fortune entered Atlanta United’s academy in 2018 after moving from the Raleigh-Durham area and debuted with...
MLSchatsports.com

Player ratings from Atlanta United’s dramatic 2-1 win over DC United

GK Brad Guzan 7 - Guzan admitted his mistake on DC United’s goal, but let’s be honest: the strike to score the goal was incredible, and it’s not like Guzan was picking daisies while it happened. When this kind of stuff happens to an outfield player defending a set piece, we easily glance over it. And it’s also easier to look past it when he played as well as he did at all other times during the game — from reaction saves to claiming passes into the box, it was a very good performance from Guzan despite the error.
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United extends win streak to four after 2-1 win over D.C. United

With Atlanta United’s 2-1 win over D.C. United (and the Columbus Crew’s 2-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders), Atlanta United is now on a four-game win streak and tied with D.C. United on points, leaving the Five Stripes one spot outside the playoffs on goal differential. Goals from Josef Martinez and Marcelino Moreno combined with late game saves from Brad Guzan decided the contest and leaves Gonzalo Pineda’s Atlanta United in a strong position to potentially move into the playoff spots next week.
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

What was said: Atlanta United 2, D.C. United 1

“I don’t look at it from a personal standpoint. I looked at it from an application of the gameplan and what the game was. For me, the game played out how we probably thought it would play out. I thought they were really mature in the performance. We knew this wasn’t going to be easy. Both teams have been through it. They’ve been through it on the road, we’ve fortunately had two home games. This has been a tough week though for the players. I thought they showed a lot of maturity where we had a lot of pressure, but also in the transitions we handled both sides relatively well. We still were able to create chances and be dangerous and stick to our identity. I’m really proud of them, for me that was one of the best feelings I’ve had on the touchline.”
MLSatlutd.com

Atlanta United 2 falls 4-1 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

PITTSBURGH (Aug. 22, 2021) – Atlanta United 2 lost 4-1 against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Sunday night at Highmark Stadium. Darwin Matheus scored for the fourth time in six games, while Aiden McFadden registered his second assist of the season. The first half of the match saw plenty of action from...
Beaumont, TXOklahoma Daily

OU soccer: Sooners defeat Lamar 4-0 on road for 1st win of season

Oklahoma (1-1) shut out Lamar (1-1) 4-0 on Sunday night in Beaumont, Texas, matching its win count from last season only two games into the 2021 fall slate. The Sooners had an electric start, capturing momentum early with their first shot — a miss off the goalpost by junior forward Alexis Strickland — coming only three minutes into the match. Their first goal came shortly after when freshman forward Leonie Weber scored in the seventh minute to put OU up, 1-0. Freshman defender Muriel Kroflin assisted on the goal.
MLSpittsburghsoccernow.com

Reinvigorated Robbie Mertz returns to Pittsburgh with Atlanta United 2

Early in the off season, the hits kept on coming for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and its small, but devoted fan base. Numerous players who played a key role in helping the club become one of the top teams in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference in the past three years were moving on, signing contracts with other clubs.
MLSthepeachreview.com

Trinidad & Tobago International Ajani Fortune signs with Atlanta United 2

Atlanta United 2 today announced it has signed Atlanta United Academy product Ajani Fortune, pending league and federation approval. Fortune, 18, has made 25 appearances, 14 starts, with ATL UTD 2 since the 2020 season. On July 11, 2020, Fortune made his professional debut with ATL UTD 2 against Charleston Battery. He scored his first professional goal on Sept. 12, 2020 against The Miami FC. In the 2021 season, Fortune has made 14 appearances, started in nine matches and scored one goal.
MLSKRQE News 13

NM United loses to Phoenix on the road, 3-2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United came into their Saturday night match in Phoenix riding five consecutive draws. NM United looked to get back into the win column taking on a very good Phoenix Rising FC Club, and things looked good early as Sergio Rivas made it 1-0 on a goal in the 11th minute. Rivas now has four goals on the season, but that lead wouldn’t last in the second half.
Kingston, TNCrossville Chronicle

Stone VB sweeps Kingston, wins 2 in Nashville

Stone Memorial volleyball picked up three wins this week as they swept Kingston on Thursday and defeated Nashville Christian and Springfield in a weekend tournament at White House Heritage. Against Kingston, the Lady Panthers won in three sets: 25-16, 25-17 and 25-18. Amy Gunderson recorded eight kills and seven aces...
Leesburg, VALoudoun Times.com

Tampa Bay shuts down Loudoun United for 2-0 win

Just five days after scoring a season-high four goals in a home win over Indy Eleven, Loudoun United FC was unable to find the back of the net in a 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Aug. 23 at Segra Field in Leesburg. The Rowdies received first-half goals...
MLSatlutd.com

Tools to the Match: How Atlanta United earns fifth win in a row on Saturday

Atlanta United is back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon as they take on Nashville SC for the third time this season. Both of this year’s previous matchups have resulted in 2-2 draws. Saturday will be the managerial debut for Gonzalo Pineda. The 5-Stripes are also riding a four-match winning streak into Saturday’s contest. Nashville picked up a 1-1 draw in its last match, the 11th draw for Nashville this season. Atlanta United has surged up the Eastern Conference standings and could push above the playoff line with a victory on Saturday. Let’s take a look at the Tools to the Match presented by The Home Depot.
MLSatlutd.com

Atlanta United 2 falls 3-1 vs. FC Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (Aug. 28, 2021) – Atlanta United 2 lost 3-1 to FC Tulsa Saturday night at ONEOK Field. Machop Chol scored his first professional goal and Atlanta’s lone goal. After a quiet opening to the match, Tulsa opened the scoring in the 14th minute. A free kick was served into the box and bounced over to Matthew Sheldon at the top of the six-yard box, where he hit a volley into the back of the net.
MLSESPN

Timbers upset Sounders on road, 2-0

Felipe Mora had a goal and an assist as Portland defeated the host Seattle 2-0 Sunday night in the Timbers' first win against the Western Conference-leading Sounders in three meetings this season. Sebastian Blanco also scored as the Timbers (8-10-3, 27 points) won for just the second time on the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy