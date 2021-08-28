Cancel
New England Patriots: Rhamondre the ‘Ram’ Stevenson made Michel expendable

By Michael DeVito
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England Patriots rookie running back, Rhamondre “Ram” Stevenson made former Patriots first-round pick Sony Michel expendable. Patriots fans are really going to love this guy. It didn’t take long for Stevenson to make Michel, a solid running back in the Patriots loaded stable, become a roster casualty with his...

