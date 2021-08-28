Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

5 cars stolen from showroom floor of Murfreesboro dealership

By WKRN Web Staff
WKRN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over $350,000 in vehicles were stolen or damaged after someone forced their way into the Beamon Dodge Dealership Friday. Police say the suspects cut the wires to the alarm system, made their way into the dealership and stole five cars from the showroom floor. The thieves found the keys to five cars, three Dodge Challengers and two Dodge Chargers. Four of the five cars were high performance and the thieves drove right out of the building at around 5 a.m.

