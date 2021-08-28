Southern Bank donation to benefit workforce development students at College of The Albemarle
Southern Bank has given a generous donation to College of The Albemarle to benefit students in workforce development. Shown at the presentation are, back, from left: Matt Winstead, banking officer; Johnson Biggs, vice president; Sonya Payne, vice president; Jason Waughtel, senior vice president, regional executive; Michele Godsey, vice president; Susan Clissold, senior vice president; Clark Twiddy, president, Twiddy & Company; front, from left: Neil Songer, senior vice president, area manager; and Tim Sweeney, dean, COA-Dare.www.thecoastlandtimes.com
