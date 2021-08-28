20-year-old fatally stabbed in Elizabeth City, suspect in custody
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are investigating a fatal stabbing that left one man dead on Saturday. Police were called to an incident involving an unconscious man bleeding from the mouth in the 300 block of Speed Street, near the South Road Street Historic District around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.www.wavy.com
