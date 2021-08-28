Cancel
Elizabeth City, NC

20-year-old fatally stabbed in Elizabeth City, suspect in custody

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police in Elizabeth City are investigating a fatal stabbing that left one man dead on Saturday. Police were called to an incident involving an unconscious man bleeding from the mouth in the 300 block of Speed Street, near the South Road Street Historic District around 11:10 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

