The holiday weekend is getting off to a cloudier start, but that's not necessarily a sign of how the whole weekend will go. We'll carry the stray shower chance into the overnight hours, otherwise we'll have mostly cloudy skies. That amount of sky cover will keep lows a little more uniform tonight with middle and upper 50s around the area. Nobody will be dropping to the 40s like the previous couple of nights. All-in-all, it will be a quiet night with a light southeast wind.