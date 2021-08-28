Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners lose third straight to Salvador Perez and the Royals to open crucial homestand

By Scott Hanson
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mariners might have nightmares for a long time about Kansas City Royals slugger Salvador Perez. Perez has been a one-man wrecking crew against the Mariners, whose playoff hopes have dwindled rapidly in his wake. Perez hit grand slams Thursday and Friday that were pivotal in Royals victories, and although...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Luis Torrens
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBYardbarker

How High Does Salvador Perez Rank Among All-Time Royals?

On August 10th, 2011 the Kansas City Royals called up a young man named Salvador Perez: a young catcher loaded with talent ready to make his impact at the major league level. Perez would make his debut against the Tampa Bay Rays, in which he would display his ability to throw out runners on full display. He would also go 1-for-3 at the plate and also drove in a run. Perez would play in 38 more games that season, but his story as a Kansas City Royal was just beginning.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners’ Options for Kyle Seager in 2022 Offseason

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 22: Kyle Seager #15 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run in the 11th inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on August 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) At the conclusion of this season, the Seattle Mariners...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Starting Saturday

Perez (neck) is starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. Perez was removed from Friday's contest with posterior neck soreness, but the injury wasn't considered serious, and he'll start behind the plate and bat third Saturday. The 31-year-old went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in Friday's series opener.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Slugs solo homer

Perez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday. The catcher got the Royals on the board in the fourth inning with a solo shot to left field. The long ball was his fourth in his past six games, and all but one of his hits over that span have left the yard. Perez is up to a career-high 34 homers this season, tied for third in MLB.
MLBYardbarker

Salvador Perez’s grand slam caps off a come-from-behind 6-4 win over Mariners

Salvy does it again Baseball has a weird way of being completely unpredictable and predictable at the same time. So when Salvy stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the 6th inning, we all knew how unlikely a grand slam was, while at the same time, knowing just how likely it was. Lucky for us, baseball was predictable today. Salvador Perez’s 6th inning grand slam proved to be the game-winner, as the Royals overcame a 4-0 deficit to steal a baseball game from Seattle in a 6-4 win. It was a slow offensive start for both teams, but the Mariners made the most of a rough 1st inning from Royals starter Brad Keller. After a leadoff walk, Kyle Seager appeared to drive in the first run of the game with a double but Keller was bailed out by Michael Taylor’s arm, throwing out Mitch Haniger at the plate for the 2nd out. But some bad luck and the inability to find the strike zone would seize the day. An infield single and two more walks, including a bases-loaded walk to Jake Fraley, put the.
MLBabc17news.com

Perez hits 5th HR of road trip, Royals drop Mariners 6-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his fourth career grand slam and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4. Perez’s 35th home run fueled a five-run sixth inning during which the team batted around and helped the Royals snap the Mariners’ three-game winning streak. It was the catcher’s fifth homer in seven games on Kansas City’s current road trip. The Royals have won five of those seven. The Mariners took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Jake Fraley’s bases-loaded walk, his fourth of the year. Kyle Seager made it 2-0 with a solo homer in the fifth, tying his career high with his 30th home run. Starter Brad Keller grabbed the area behind his right elbow and called for a trainer after the homer.
MLBaustinnews.net

Opportunistic Mariners open homestand against Royals

The Seattle Mariners aren't concerned about their run differential. Despite being outscored by nine runs on their just-concluded road trip, they went 6-2 to remain in the American League's wild-card race. Seattle will open a homestand Thursday with the first of four games against the Kansas City Royals. "Somebody just...
MLBKansas City Star

Five bonkers stats from Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez’s hot streak

Royals catcher Salvador Perez was in his usual playful mood during Sunday’s postgame news conference. Perez joked with reporters about asking too many questions, many of which were about his hot streak that led to Perez winning the American League player of the week award. “I feel great,” Perez said...
MLBKMBC.com

Royals' Salvador Perez named American League Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named American League Player of the Week by Major League Baseball for Aug. 23-29. Perez hit .357 (10-for-28) across seven games during that stretchy and led the Major Leagues in both home runs with six and RBIs with 14.
MLBPosted by
Salina Post

Perez homers again as Royals topple Mariners 4-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the third straight game, lining a two-run shot off the top of the fence for his 37th of the season to lead the Kansas City Royals over the Seattle Mariners 4-2. Whit Merrifield also homered for Kansas City, which won its third straight over Seattle to damage the Mariners' postseason aspirations. Merrifield hit the 11th leadoff home run of his career on the second pitch of the game from starter Tyler Anderson.
MLBKVOE

Perez powers Royals past Mariners 6-4 with grand slam

Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in the 6th inning powering the Kansas City Royals to a 6-4 win over the Seattle Mariners Thursday night. The Mariners scored 3 runs in the 5th inning to take a 4-0 lead. Whit Merrifield doubled to drive in Ryan O’Hearn to give the...
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners Thoughts: Thank goodness Salvador Perez is gone

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 29: Salvador Perez #13 of the Kansas City Royals reacts after his home run during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 29, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) I don’t know about you, but I am beyond...
MLBarcamax.com

Homers by Merrifield, Perez pave way to Royals' third consecutive win

Home runs by Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield provided the bulk of the offense for the Kansas City Royals, and the pitching staff decided to go for the degree-of-difficulty points by stranding 13 runners on base while giving up only one run. With that, the Royals locked up a series...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Salvador Perez Continues Slugging In Seattle

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Salvador Perez homered for the fourth consecutive game on Saturday afternoon, launching...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners push ahead of Royals in line for guillotine, lose 8-7 in extras

In tonight’s game thread I opined that the Mariners would be in good shape for a win if they got to Bubic enough to get to the soft underbelly of the Royals’ bullpen. As is the case with so many things I say, that turned out to be a classic monkey-paw situation. The Mariners did indeed get to Bubic, tagging him for five runs over the first two innings of tonight’s game. Unfortunately, Bubic was then replaced by hard-throwing Carlos Hernández, initially slated to start tomorrow but being used here in a piggyback-type situation, because the Royals...just have that many starters? Hernández entered the game in the fifth and was perfect, retiring every batter he saw and striking out five, including some absolutely unsightly swinging strikeouts. The Royals played him all the way into the ninth, which, I guess if you can use up two starters in one game, that’s dope for you, but also why can the Royals do that while slumming in the bottom of the AL Central? Seems unfair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy