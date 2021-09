DUBLIN — Want to meet some new best friends? An upcoming free concert here may give you the chance. B2Wins (pronounced BEE-twins) are twin brothers from the slums of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, who play classical music on violins made by their father. Live, they play electric violin and ukulele, which the nonprofit Dublin Arts Council (DAC) describes as “a hybrid mix of rock concert, jam session, dance party and stand-up comedy. Fans describe it as ‘like seeing your new best friends in concert.’”