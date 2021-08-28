ON THIS DAY IN ... 2010: Caven beats Van Gerwen in final of Players Championship in Canada
In 'On this day in ...' Dartsnews looks back on an event or performance of a player on a certain date. This time a return to 28 August 2010. It was the day Jamie Caven won a PDC ranking Tournament for the third time in his career. In the Canadian city of Ontario, because back then the Players Championship tournaments were also played in countries like Canada, United States, Spain and Austria.dartsnews.com
