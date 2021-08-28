Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

ON THIS DAY IN ... 2010: Caven beats Van Gerwen in final of Players Championship in Canada

dartsnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 'On this day in ...' Dartsnews looks back on an event or performance of a player on a certain date. This time a return to 28 August 2010. It was the day Jamie Caven won a PDC ranking Tournament for the third time in his career. In the Canadian city of Ontario, because back then the Players Championship tournaments were also played in countries like Canada, United States, Spain and Austria.

dartsnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Painter
Person
Andy Hamilton
Person
Michael Van Gerwen
Person
Dave Watson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Players Championship#On This Day#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Controversial Putt Causes Solheim Cup Drama

It wouldn’t be a Solheim Cup without controversy and drama, and, at the 13th hole, we saw just that. Putting for eagle, Nelly Korda left her putt overhanging the hole. As the American sunk to her knees, her opponent, Madelene Sagstrom, threw the ball back to her. As play moved...
Sportsdartsnews.com

Plaisier wins Hemeco Open after exciting final against Zonneveld

Wesley Plaisier won the Hemeco Open in Rosmalen on Saturday. With a 6-5 victory over Niels Zonneveld in the final he added himself to the list of winners that includes the names of Phil Taylor, Darryl Fitton, Benito van de Pas and Dimitri van den Bergh. Plaisier also won against...
HockeySports Illustrated

World Championship Roundup: Final Preliminary Round Day Set

Finland's win keeps hope alive for quarter-final berth. Finland's hopes at getting out of the preliminary round and back in medal contention are still alive with a 4-0 win over Russia. The eventual winners did their most damage in the first, scoring three times. Susanna Tapani would open the scoring...
Sportsdartsnews.com

Stone seals Online Darts League Week Three final spot with Group A win

Gary Stone has sealed his spot in Online Darts League Week Three final with another dominant day for the Scottish ace. Ever since the Heneghan brothers sealed the opening day, Stone has been dominant going unbeaten and only losing once in the last two days as he ended Day Three level with Jamie Caven.
SportsFox 59

Beat the Heat World Finals

2021 Beat the Heat World Finals at O’Reilly Raceway Park. This is the one time of year that Beat The Heat teams from across the country and Canada come together to race and see who will take home the honors of Top Cop.
Sportsdartsnews.com

FORGOTTEN DARTERS: Stefan Lord the most successful Swedish dart player

In this section we regularly remember Forgotten Darters from the past. Today it is the turn of the Swede, Stefan Lord. Lord was born on 4 December 1954 in Stockholm. The Swede was present at the very first BDO World Championship in 1978. In the Heart of the Midlands Club in Nottingham, England, he was the sixth player in the series and was exempted in the first round. In the second round he beat his compatriot Kenth Ohlsson by 6 legs to 3. In the quarter-finals he was too strong for the Scot, Rab Smith. In the semi-finals, however, he lost to John Lowe.
GolfPosted by
WDBO

Garcia, van Rooyen make top 30 for Tour Championship berths

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — (AP) — Sergio Garcia's chances of winning the BMW Championship took a major dip when he needed three shots to get out of a bunker on the fifth hole. Down the stretch, the main question was whether he'd finish in the top 30 of the FedEx Cup standings — and qualify for the Tour Championship.
SportsBBC

T20 Blast: Sussex beat Yorkshire to reach Finals Day

Vitality T20 Blast quarter-final, Emirates Riverside. Yorkshire 177-7 (20 overs): Ballance 55, Kohler-Cadmore 55; Mills 3-39 Sussex 178-5 (19.4 overs): Wright 54; Thompson 3-28 Sussex Sharks reached T20 Blast Finals Day for the first time since 2018 with a five-wicket win over Yorkshire. Luke Wright set them on their way...
Sportsdartsnews.com

Stone gains lead in Online Darts League Group A after second day

Gary Stone has gained the lead in the Online Darts League after the second day of action in Group A with an unbeaten day for the Scot. Stone today saw off Conor Heneghan (4-1), Martin Adams (4-2), Jamie Caven (4-2), Tom Baughan (4-0) and Martin Heneghan (4-3). He leads with...
Golfdartsnews.com

Smith claims MAD affiliated Tonbridge Open, Cross loses in Quarter-Finals

With the European Tour starting an action packed foray of darts heading towards the World Championship, players have headed to local opens to get practice in. These have included as usual the likes of Simon Whitlock as well as Rob Cross and in the case of the MAD affiliated Tonbridge Open, Ross Smith who won 5-2 in the final.
Los Angeles, CAdartsnews.com

FORGOTTEN DARTERS: Stacy Bromberg who won the only PDC Women's World Championship

In this column we regularly reminisce about Forgotten Darters from the past. Today is the turn of Stacy Bromberg, the only PDC Women's World Champion. Bromberg was born on July 27, 1956 in Los Angeles, United States. She won the North American Open in 1995 and qualified for the Winmau World Masters later that year. She surprisingly reached the final at London's Earls Court, where she eventually lost 3-1 to England's Sharon Colclough.
Sportsdartsnews.com

Brooks shocks two-time world champion Lewis at Hungarian Darts Trophy

Bradley Brooks has reached the second round of the Hungarian Darts Trophy with a fine victory over Adrian Lewis. The reigning world youth champion won after a leg-decider against the former two-time world champion. Lewis broke Brooks in the third leg with a 98 finish, but then conceded his own...
Sportsdartsnews.com

Adams and Caven among line-up for Week Three in Online Darts League (Phase Four)

The third week of play in the fourth phase of the Online Darts Live League will start on Monday. For four weeks, players compete for a place in Champions Week. From Monday to Wednesday, Martin Adams, Jamie Caven, Conor Heneghan, Gary Stone, Tom Baughan and Martin Heneghan will play a group against each other. Each player plays once a day against the other players in the group. The winner of this group goes directly through to the final on Saturday.
Sportsdartsnews.com

Alcinas secures Spanish double on European Challenge Tour

After the earlier success of José Justicia, the title went to a Spaniard again on the European Challenge Tour on Friday evening. Alcinas won the final of the eighth tournament by beating Jimmy Hendriks 5-0. It is the first Challenge Tour title for Alcinas, who had a Tour Card from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy