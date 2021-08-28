ON THIS DAY IN ... 2010: Caven beats Van Gerwen in final of Players Championship in Canada

In this section we regularly remember Forgotten Darters from the past. Today it is the turn of the Swede, Stefan Lord. Lord was born on 4 December 1954 in Stockholm. The Swede was present at the very first BDO World Championship in 1978. In the Heart of the Midlands Club in Nottingham, England, he was the sixth player in the series and was exempted in the first round. In the second round he beat his compatriot Kenth Ohlsson by 6 legs to 3. In the quarter-finals he was too strong for the Scot, Rab Smith. In the semi-finals, however, he lost to John Lowe.