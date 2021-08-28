Cancel
College Sports

Which Sun Belt teams seem to be contenders for the championship

By Caleb Williams
thevermilion.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no denying that Louisiana has become a top contender for not only the Sun Belt but for out of conference teams as well. With ranking in both the Associated Press Poll and the Coaches Poll, Louisiana continues to make big headlines as Coach Billy Napier and Levi Lewis lead the team. When discussing the Sun Belt Conference teams, Louisiana may be No. 1 with Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State following.

Louisiana
Billy Napier
Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, Sun Belt Conference
