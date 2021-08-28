Which Sun Belt teams seem to be contenders for the championship
There is no denying that Louisiana has become a top contender for not only the Sun Belt but for out of conference teams as well. With ranking in both the Associated Press Poll and the Coaches Poll, Louisiana continues to make big headlines as Coach Billy Napier and Levi Lewis lead the team. When discussing the Sun Belt Conference teams, Louisiana may be No. 1 with Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State following.www.thevermilion.com
