Which Sun Belt teams seem to be contenders for the championship

Six programs that look as if they're on the rise — and six that could be heading the other way:. Iowa State: "Five-star culture vs. five-star players," said defending national rushing champ Breece Hall, explaining the sensational climb by a working-class program. The Cyclones ranked 55th, 46th, 46th and 59th in the four-year recruiting cycle but went 9-3 last year, won the Fiesta Bowl and finished a school-best No. 9 in the polls. Practically everyone is back for an encore, including QB Brock Purdy (8,982 career yards, 62 TDs), terrific TE Charlie Kolar, the entire O-line and LB Mike Rose, the heart and soul of the defense. Matt Campbell, take a bow.