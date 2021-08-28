Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer world awaits Messi's PSG debut; Nice routs Bordeaux

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

PARIS (AP) — The timing of Lionel Messi’s eagerly awaited debut for Paris Saint-Germain continues to get nearly all the attention in France. That debut could be on Sunday when PSG visits modest Reims. PSG was waiting until Sunday to name its squad. Nice got on with the business of winning with a 4-0 rout of Bordeaux in the French league on Saturday. Amine Gouiri continued his fine start to the season with two goals. The forward has three goals and an assist so far for Nice which is coached by Christophe Galtier. He left Lille after guiding it to the French title last year.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amine Gouiri
Person
Christophe Galtier
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Bordeaux#France#Psg#Ap#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

Real Madrid completely finessed PSG in the Kylian Mbappe chase

It was an extremely wild final day of the summer transfer window, with countless players taking their talents to new clubs. Real Madrid meanwhile, was able to sign a young Frenchman, but it was Eduardo Camavinga, not Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos offered a bag of money to PSG for their talisman, but the club didn’t budge, claiming they wanted €200 million for Mbappe. Well, Florentino Perez ultimately said sure, we’ll pay it. Even after meeting their asking price, PSG still didn’t let the France international go.
SoccerDerrick

PSG forward Icardi's injury could impact Messi debut

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi was due for a scan Saturday after injuring his right shoulder in a French league game against Brest. The Argentina international was substituted late in PSG's 4-2 victory on Friday night after landing on his shoulder. He was grimacing as he left the field for the locker room.
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

When will Lionel Messi make his PSG debut?

Lionel Messi has yet to make his PSG debut after joining the club from Barcelona in one of the most historic transfers ever. However, it looks as the Argentine could be in line for his first appearance for the Ligue 1 giants next weekend against Reims, per PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino:
SoccerYardbarker

PSG’s Early Possible Starting 11 for the Ligue 1 Fixture Against Reims — Lionel Messi to Debut?

After a long wait, Lionel Messi could soon be making his Paris Saint-Germain debut in the team’s upcoming Ligue 1 fixture against Reims. One recent report noted that PSG’s plan is for Messi to make his first appearance with the team in this upcoming match barring any setbacks. The likes of Marquinhos, Neymar and Leandro Paredes could also be available for this fixture should they put out keen showings in upcoming training sessions.
SoccerTribal Football

Watch: See Messi's debut with PSG - and from pitchside

Former Barcelona captain Messi made his debut for PSG as a second-half substitute in victory at Reims on Sunday. Here we follow Messi in the build-up, from traveling to the stadium, to his time on the bench through to pitchside coverage of highlights of the midfielder when in possession on the night.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Messi close to debut but PSG preoccupied by Mbappe future

Paris (AFP) – Lionel Messi could make his hotly anticipated debut for Paris Saint-Germain against Reims in Champagne country on Sunday but it is Kylian Mbappe who is the centre of all the attention just now amid ongoing speculation about his future. Messi has not featured in either of PSG’s...
Soccer740thefan.com

Soccer-Messi makes Ligue 1 debut as Mbappe shines for PSG

REIMS, France (Reuters) -Lionel Messi made his much-anticipated Ligue 1 debut for Paris St Germain on Sunday but it was Kylian Mbappe who shone as the capital club maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-0 victory at Stade de Reims. Mbappe gave PSG a taste of what...
UEFATechRadar

Reims vs PSG live stream: how to watch Messi's debut online from anywhere

Ligue 1 leaders PSG make a short trip east to la Cité des Sacres where they'll face 12th placed Stade de Reims, and there's only one topic on everyone's minds: can Óscar García's men make it four draws out of four? There's also the not insignificant matter of Lionel Messi's PSG debut, the Argentine icon expected to make his first appearance for Les Parisiens after his messy Barcelona exit. Read on to find out how to watch Ligue 1 online and get a Reims vs PSG live stream from anywhere.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Injured Mbappe leaves France squad

Strasbourg (France) (AFP) – Kylian Mbappe has withdrawn from the France squad after suffering a right calf injury and will miss two World Cup qualifiers, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Thursday. The Paris Saint-Germain striker felt “pain” in his calf during France’s home draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina...
Premier LeagueESPN

James' harsh handball at Liverpool-Chelsea, Messi's PSG debut, Man United poor before Ronaldo's return

This weekend saw Lionel Messi play for a new club (weird), Manchester United flatter to deceive (not weird), Juventus struggle without the United-bound Cristiano Ronaldo (not his fault) and Arsenal learn more humbling lessons, this time against Manchester City. (We expected that, right?) There were big wins for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Milan, a big controversy at Liverpool vs. Chelsea, and a ton of fun from an unlikely source: Jose Mourinho's Roma.
SoccerBleacher Report

Lionel Messi Debuts as Kylian Mbappe Scores Twice in PSG's Win vs. Stade de Reims

Lionel Messi made his Paris Saint-Germain debut in a 2-0 win over Stade de Reims at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, on Sunday. After starting the match on the bench, Messi came on in the 66th minute for Neymar with PSG leading 2-0. Despite playing away from home, Messi received a huge reaction from the crowd when he entered:
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi’s PSG debut breaks insane record

Lionel Messi finally made his debut with PSG on Sunday after securing a shocking move from Barcelona. By no surprise, Messi received a warm welcome when he came on as a substitute in the second half in a 2-0 victory against Reims. Although the Argentinian didn’t manage to bag a goal, there was no shortage of viewers. But, not in France. Back in Spain, where Lionel Messi is still an icon.
UEFAsportspromedia.com

Messi’s PSG debut delivers most-watched Ligue 1 game ever in Spain

Just over 6.7m people watched at least one minute of the match on Telecinco, which secured an 18.6 per cent audience share. Ibai Llanos’ Twitch stream of the game drew an average 343,000 viewers, peaking at around 500,000. Lionel Messi’s debut for his new club Paris Saint-Germain was the most-watched...

Comments / 0

Community Policy