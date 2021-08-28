Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Charbonnet has 3 TDs in UCLA debut as Bruins rout Hawaii

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Zach Charbonnet rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns in his UCLA debut as the Bruins rolled to a 44-10 season-opening victory over Hawaii Saturday at the Rose Bowl. UCLA scored on its first five possessions as it snapped an eight-game losing streak to teams outside the Pac-12. Six of those defeats were under Chip Kelly, who is in his fourth season. Charbonnet, who was at Michigan the past two seasons, scored all of his touchdowns in the first half as the Bruins roared out to a 31-3 lead at halftime.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Hawaii College Sports
Pasadena, CA
Football
Local
Hawaii Football
Local
Hawaii Sports
Local
California Football
Pasadena, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Pasadena, CA
Pasadena, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Zach Charbonnet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Pac 12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Apple indefinitely delays child safety features over privacy concerns

Apple announced that it will delay the rollout of much-publicized child safety features over privacy concerns, citing advocacy groups and customer feedback as the main factors in its decision. An update posted Sept. 3 on the Apple website said that the company has decided "to take additional time over the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy