The 2022 recruiting cycle is heating up heading into the fall. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Florida. The Sunshine State is home to 16 of the top 100 prospects in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, headlined by four five-star prospects. Of the top 30 prospects in the state, 15 have already announced their respective commitments, while the remaining 15 are still undecided on where they will play in college.