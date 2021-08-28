Severe Weather Statement issued for Moody by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Minnesota...and east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Moody A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR PIPESTONE AND SOUTHEASTERN MOODY COUNTIES At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ihlen, or 8 miles southwest of Pipestone, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Trosky around 655 PM CDT. Pipestone and Pipestone National Monument around 700 PM CDT. Holland and Woodstock around 720 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Hatfield and Ihlen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH