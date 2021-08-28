Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moody County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Moody by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 17:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for southwestern Minnesota...and east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Moody A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR PIPESTONE AND SOUTHEASTERN MOODY COUNTIES At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ihlen, or 8 miles southwest of Pipestone, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Trosky around 655 PM CDT. Pipestone and Pipestone National Monument around 700 PM CDT. Holland and Woodstock around 720 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Hatfield and Ihlen. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Moody County, SD
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Extreme Weather#Moody By Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy