Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 16:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-28 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 515 PM MST. * At 436 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saddlebrooke, or 7 miles north of Catalina, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH