Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Culpeper County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culpeper; Fauquier; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Stafford County in northern Virginia Northeastern Orange County in central Virginia Southeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia Southeastern Culpeper County in northern Virginia North central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 737 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bealeton, or 13 miles southeast of Warrenton, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bealeton, Opal, Remington, Midland, Locust Grove, Flat Run, Heflin, Dunavant, Lake Of The Woods, Morrisville, Cookstown, Somerville, Goldvein, Parker, Lois, Burr Hill, Gold Dale, Chancellorsville, Lignum and Storck. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orange, VA
City
Culpeper, VA
City
Somerville, VA
City
Warrenton, VA
County
Culpeper County, VA
City
Locust Grove, VA
County
Stafford County, VA
County
Orange County, VA
County
Spotsylvania County, VA
City
Stafford, VA
City
Burr Hill, VA
City
Morrisville, VA
City
Remington, VA
County
Fauquier County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia North#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Cookstown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy