Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Culpeper; Fauquier; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Stafford County in northern Virginia Northeastern Orange County in central Virginia Southeastern Fauquier County in northern Virginia Southeastern Culpeper County in northern Virginia North central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 737 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bealeton, or 13 miles southeast of Warrenton, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bealeton, Opal, Remington, Midland, Locust Grove, Flat Run, Heflin, Dunavant, Lake Of The Woods, Morrisville, Cookstown, Somerville, Goldvein, Parker, Lois, Burr Hill, Gold Dale, Chancellorsville, Lignum and Storck. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH