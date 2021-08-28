Severe Weather Statement issued for Blue Earth, Martin, Watonwan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blue Earth; Martin; Watonwan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MARTIN...BLUE EARTH AND WATONWAN COUNTIES At 638 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Hanska to near Mountain Lake, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include St. James, Lewisville, Madelia, Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Good Thunder and St. Clair. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH