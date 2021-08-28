Cancel
Boone County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Boone, McHenry by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 18:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Boone; McHenry FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES At 638 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated rain was ending across the Advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen this afternoon, likely leading to nuisance flooding of ditches and farm fields. Waters will recede and soak into the ground over the next hour.

