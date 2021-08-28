Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

J.K. Dobbins carted off after apparent knee injury

By Mark Schofield
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23v8z6_0bg1xaRd00

The NFL preseason winds down this weekend, and all 32 teams are hoping to accomplish the same goal.

Get through the final slate of preseason games while avoiding any serious injuries.

Unfortunately, it seems like the Baltimore Ravens might not have met that goal.

On the Ravens’ first drive of their preseason finale against the Washington Football Team, Dobbins took in a short screen pass on the left side of the Baltimore offense and looked for yardage upfield. He was chopped down by a pair of Washington defenders did not get up:

You can see his left knee buckle on this replay angle, as well as Dobbins being helped up by teammates:

Dobbins was helped off the field and taken to the medical tent. After being examined, he was then taken to the locker room via a cart:

While the Ravens await word on the extent of the injury, Mario Pilato, the injury expert at Pro Football Focus, outlined some possibilities based on the video:

Trevor Sikkema, also of Pro Football Focus, summed up what much of the football world was feeling:

Injuries are unfortunately part of the sport, and you never want to see a player suffer an injury like this in a preseason game. With the NFL placing a bye week between the third and final preseason game, and the start of the regular season, more starter-level players like Dobbins are seeing the field in this final preseason tune-up, as coaches want to avoid players having a long layoff between games. Whether this is changed next year is likely to be debated in the coming months.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Pff Fantasy#Pro Football Network#Ravens Rb J K Dobbins#Pro Football Focus#Pff Mario#Tampabaytre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn't happy with John Harbaugh after suffering serious injury

J.K. Dobbins clearly isn’t happy with his head coach. He may not be saying anything about it directly at the moment, but the second-year running back out of Ohio State certainly isn’t being too secretive about it. Dobbins sustained a serious injury in Baltimore’s final preseason game of 2021 against...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To J.K. Dobbins Injury News

The Baltimore Ravens’ odds of winning the Super Bowl may have just taken a serious hit. Moments ago, running back J.K. Dobbins was carted off the field with a knee injury. The injury for Dobbins occurred on a screen pass on second down. It wasn’t a non-contact injury, as he took a nasty shot to the knee from Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland.
NFLnumberfire.com

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins (knee) carted to locker room during Saturday's preseason game

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) was carted off the field during Saturday's preseason game against the Washington Football Team. Dobbins suffered what appeared to be a left knee injury during the first half of Saturday's game against the Washington Football Team. He had to be carted off the field and taken to the locker room. Expect more details on the severity of the injury to be made available later tonight or tomorrow. If Dobbins is forced to miss time, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill could see additional opportunities in the Baltimore backfield.
NFLSporting News

J.K. Dobbins injury update: Ravens running back (knee) out vs. Washington

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered the worst kind of injury Saturday against the Washington Football Team: one that occurs during the preseason. Dobbins went down with roughly nine minutes remaining in the first quarter. He stayed down on the field clutching his left knee and was eventually helped off by trainers. He was unable to put any weight on the leg.
NFLYardbarker

Ravens' J.K. Dobbins suffers knee injury during preseason game

The Ravens will be holding their collective breath after running back J.K. Dobbins went down with what looked like a painful knee injury during Baltimore's preseason game Saturday. Dobbins appeared to injure his left knee while getting tackled on a screen pass and grabbed for it immediately. He was unable...
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins to have injured left knee examined

LANDOVER, Md. -- J.K. Dobbins will undergo tests on his injured left knee Sunday after the running back left the Baltimore Ravens' preseason finale midway through the first quarter. Coach John Harbaugh after a 37-3 rout of Washington on Saturday night said only that Dobbins would be evaluated. He declined...
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football Impact: Gus Edwards to step up after J.K. Dobbins' injury

During the Baltimore Ravens–Washington Football Team preseason game, starting running back J.K. Dobbins was escorted off the field after taking an awkward hit to his leg. He was putting almost zero pressure on the leg when coming off the field, which is a major cause for concern. Fantasy Draft Kit...
NFL247Sports

J.K. Dobbins injury update: Report reveals potential LCL damage for RB, Ravens seeking second opinion on knee

Baltimore Ravens second-year running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night's preseason game and the damage could be more severe than initially expected, according to NFL Network analyst Mike Garafolo. Sunday afternoon, Garafolo took to Twitter and said, "There will be more evaluations in the coming days on his knee because sources say the MRI showed possible LCL damage in addition to the ACL. Not a huge deal if that's indeed the case, but a more involved recovery."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: ‘Initial Fear’ For J.K. Dobbins Injury Is Devastating

In the Baltimore Ravens final preseason game last night, starting running back J.K. Dobbins went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury, sparking concern from around the NFL. The second-year ballcarrier needed assistance to get into the medical tent and was later carted off of the field.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

What J.K. Dobbins’ knee injury means for Ravens, Gus Edwards, Todd Gurley and fantasy football owners

The Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to an NFL-record 20 games on Saturday night. Baltimore beat Washington 37-3, but it suffered a key loss during the contest. Running back J.K. Dobbins went down with a knee injury early in the first half. The second-year running back went down because of the injury and had to be helped off the field. He couldn’t put much weight on his injured leg. He was later carted to the locker room and speculation swirled that he had suffered a major injury.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy