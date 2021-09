The Paralympic Games kicks off in Tokyo on Tuesday 24 August and runs until Sunday 5 September, picking up the baton from an Olympics that proved the doubters wrong and enthralled spectators across the world.An estimated 4,350 athletes from 160 countries will take part in 539 events across 22 sports in 21 venues in Japan, beginning with an exciting schedule of track cycling, swimming and wheelchair fencing on day one.The athletics events are expected to be one of the biggest draws as usual, having a long tradition at the Paralympics dating back to the Stoke Mandeville Games of 1952...