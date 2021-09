U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Saturday spoke at the Make Good Trouble Rally for voting, civil and social rights at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. The rally, which was held on the 58th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s, “I Have A Dream” speech and the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, was one of dozens held across the country to call for protections for voting and civil rights, and an end to the racist and anti-democratic suppression of Black voters across the country. An estimated 75.000 people attended the events in D.C.