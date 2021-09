Redfin reported a 9% growth in pending home sales since June 2020. With homebuyer demand continuing to fall, more home sellers are beginning to slash the prices of their homes. Unfortunately for some buyers, home prices are still 15% higher year-over-year and the number of pending sales has dipped to the lowest level since April 2021. Aside from the number of pending sales, the overall growth in pending home sales has reached its slowest level of growth since June 2020.