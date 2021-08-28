Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

30 Day Countdown: Day 7 — Discussions we’ll be sick of by season’s end

By UW Dawg Pound
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHi, it’s me. I’m here to talk to you about something we all experience: being obsessive and borderline crazy. To be clear, I’m not complaining; this isn’t exclusive to Husky fans, or even college football fans, or any other sports fans... pretty much, human beings are kinda neurotic, and it turns out that sports fans are primarily made up of human beings (and the occasional confused dog). Ergo, what are we to do if not never shut up about our collective hyper-fixations?

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Uw#Post Sark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Footballchatsports.com

BR CFB Community: Evaluating Your Best Week 1 Upset Selections

Something strange and unpredictable is about to happen. In a sport as random and outrageous as college football—and I mean that in the best possible way—that is a given. There is no greater currency in college football than chaos. It's the coal that drives the engine. It's what produces the greatest games and most unlikely outcomes. And given just how many games will be played over the coming week, chaos is likely to be served on more than a handful of occasions.
Footballchatsports.com

It’s Time For The New Nike Pegasus 38: Razorback Edition

It’s time for the new release of Nike’s Pegasus 38 College Football edition with the Razorback!. I always look forward to this time of year and updating my shoe closet with all the newest Razorback gear! Check them out here below. Here is a link to buy your Razorback shoes:...
College SportsCard Chronicle

Cards Football Fans Hope Springs, Uh . . .

I’ve always been of the belief, if you can’t have some optimism about your favorite team’s chances before the season starts, when can you?. That’s what this time of year just before kickoff is about. Especially with the transfer portal, adding new blood. Some new coaches to add a fresh...
NFLPosted by
The Oregonian

How to watch Pac-12, more college football games on TV and online without cable in 2021 (and how to live stream some games for free)

The 2021 college football season is already underway, and Pac-12 games up and down the west coast will be kicking off for the first time this season in Week 1. You don’t want to miss out. If you don’t have cable and don’t plan on signing up for an expensive cable package this season, there are still a couple ways to watch the Oregon Ducks, Oregon State Beavers and other Pac-12 games throughout the football season that may not hurt your pocketbook as much as you might think. With that in mind, you have to have a strategy and know what each platform has to offer. As a result, we decided to break down your best options for watching Pac-12 and other nationally-televised football games without signing up for cable or a satellite package in 2020.
Sportschatsports.com

On Eli Drinkwitz, reasonable expectations and dreaming bigger

If you log onto Twitter — and I’d recommend that if you haven’t already, don’t! — and search the account affiliated with this website, you’ll find a number of things in our bio. Perhaps most aptly to what follows, you’ll find the words, “overwhelmingly reasonable.”. It’s not so much an...
NFLchatsports.com

2021 Addicted to Quack Fantasy Football Open Thread

Greeting all, and welcome to the 2021 Addicted to Quack Fantasy Football League, brought to you by the fine folks at Yahoo ESPN. I figured I’d start this separate thread so as not to sully the Fix with all of our FF blather— there’s enough blather over there as it is. So at this point, the big question remains, when shall we hold our draft? We’ve traditionally held it on Labor Day, and I for one am fine with selecting that day again this year. Perhaps sometime between Four and Five o’clock PDT so as not to screw with you East Coasters too much.
NFLDynasty Football Factory

Countdown to Kickoff: Day 10

This article will be the third of twelve, counting down the days until we can once again sit and watch this sport that we love (and dominate our fantasy leagues in the process). Each article will have a numeric theme, which will also count down as each day ticks the calendar. In this piece, I’ll be discussing the top-10 players who will increase their dynasty value in the 2021 NFL season. So, without further ado, I am thrilled to bring you DFF’s 2021 “Kickoff Countdown”!
NFLDynasty Football Factory

Kickoff Countdown! 11 Days ‘til Football!

Welcome to the second entry in our twelve-part series counting down the days until we can once again sit and watch this sport that we love (and dominate our fantasy leagues in the process). If you missed the first article, you can find it here. The premise is simple: each article will have a numeric theme, counting down as each day is ticked off the calendar. There are just eleven days left until we are blessed with meaningful football and the sweat of Week 1 fantasy football matchups. Eleven days, eleven players on offense. See the pattern here? In this article, I’ll attempt to construct the best starting offense in football. The catch? I can only use one player per NFL franchise. Let’s see who made the cut.
NFLDynasty Football Factory

Kickoff Countdown: 6 Days ‘Til Football

Welcome to the seventh installment in our 12-part series counting down the days until we can once again sit and watch this sport that we love (and dominate our fantasy leagues in the process). The idea behind this countdown is simple. Each article will have a numeric theme, counting down as each day is marked off the calendar, inching closer to kickoff. With just six days left until we have real football, this article will highlight six offenses to target for the fantasy football season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy