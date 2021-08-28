Cancel
Los Alamos, NM

North Sports: Week in Review

ABQJournal
 6 days ago

MASKED DONS: In Dons country, be prepared to wear a mask, whether inside or out. West Las Vegas superintendent Chris Gutierrez handed down that directive this week even as the state pulled back from a similar mandate. “Right now, masks have to be for indoors and outdoors, players, fans and coaches,” he said. “We have to see how cases go. Right now, I think it’s something coming down the road anyways. Right now, it’s a safety thing. It’s about keeping kids safe.” Officials are the only ones exempt from that ruling, Gutierrez said, simply because he does not have jurisdiction over them.

