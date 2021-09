The city of Naperville is now home to two Costco stores with the latest opening its doors today. City officials believe the store, located at 1255 E. Ogden Ave., could serve as a catalyst for future development and redevelopment activity in and around the East Ogden corridor. It could be joined by Amazon Fresh, which is currently seeking a liquor license for a second location in Naperville at 1351 E. Ogden Avenue, as per city documents.