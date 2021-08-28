Cancel
MLB

Perez homers again as Royals topple Mariners 4-2

Salina Post
 6 days ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the third straight game, lining a two-run shot off the top of the fence for his 37th of the season to lead the Kansas City Royals over the Seattle Mariners 4-2. Whit Merrifield also homered for Kansas City, which won its third straight over Seattle to damage the Mariners' postseason aspirations. Merrifield hit the 11th leadoff home run of his career on the second pitch of the game from starter Tyler Anderson.

