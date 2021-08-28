Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

'Whenever You're Ready': Local concert pianist switches keys to publish her first book

By Elisabeth Frausto
Posted by 
La Jolla Light
La Jolla Light
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJhEJ_0bg1wHgt00

To help others compose the performance of their lives, local concert pianist Jeeyoon Kim made a switch from piano keys to computer keys to write her first book, “Whenever You’re Ready: How to Compose the Life of Your Dreams.”

The book, published Aug. 24, contains a series of lessons Kim has cultivated over decades of playing professionally. She says she's sharing them now to help others achieve success, no matter their field.

“I find that preparing for concerts is so similar to preparing for life,” Kim said. “Everyone has a stage called life.”

Kim has performed many times for the La Jolla Music Society and La Jolla's Scripps Research Institute, as well as at Carnegie Hall in New York and with the Chamber Music Society in San Francisco and the Stradivari Society in Chicago.

Kim, who grew up in South Korea and now lives in Hillcrest, said she is a “messenger of music” and that performing is a way for her to communicate “soul” with her audience.

She said writing a book is a similar interaction for her. “I categorize myself as an introvert; the intimate relationship between readers and authors is so special.”

The title of the book, she said, comes from the “30 seconds before I go on every stage. There is a stage guy holding that door to the stage [who] says, ‘Whenever you're ready.’”

“At that moment, I have to create so much courage and tell myself, ‘Yes, you are ready, you are enough, just the way you are,’” Kim said.

“People think, ‘Oh, you're so talented,’” she said. “They don't understand that life is so much more complex than someone [having] a magic potion of talent. It's a lot of discipline and perseverance.”

Kim, who also has a podcast and YouTube channel and teaches music, said her success also springs from learning how to protect herself from negativity and connect with others.

She structured the book as a concert, complete with a prelude, movements and an encore, interspersed with “intermissions” — Kim’s explanations of her favorite piano compositions.

The book is written as “a conversation about life,” she said, and includes activities for readers to work through that Kim has used throughout her life.

In one movement — or chapter — in the book, Kim discusses definitions of success. “A lot of success right now is defined by numbers,” she said — tickets sold, dollars earned, Instagram followers.

“My wish for success is [that] my inner being is not shaken by life crisis or [an] external thing,” Kim said. “If I'm content, then I'm successful.”

She said she wants readers to know that “you can be successful right now if you choose to. The answer is not outside but inside.”

Another movement explores Kim’s idea that “dreaming is a muscle” that needs to be exercised if dreams are to be realized.

She said she was once given a postcard of Carnegie Hall and thought, “That would be nice to play” there. The next day, she called Carnegie Hall and said, “I’m really awkward about this, but how can I play there?”

Kim said she was given a list of steps to achieve to be allowed onstage. She worked on the list until, two years later, she walked onto the Carnegie Hall stage and said into the microphone, “Welcome to my dream.”

“If you have crazy dreams [that you] follow by tiny steps, you could make it,” she said.

Kim will return to La Jolla for a concert at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in March. She called performing in La Jolla a “homecoming.”

“It's a different feeling whenever I perform here,” she said. “The crowds are different. It's more energy because people already know me.”

She said she was the first pianist to play in the Conrad during its acoustic testing before the center opened to the public. “I was wearing a construction hat. … The first note came from me. It felt like giving a birth.”

Kim will appear online courtesy of Warwick’s bookstore at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. For more information, visit warwicks.com/event/jeeyoon-kim-2021 .

“Whenever You’re Ready: How to Compose the Life of Your Dreams” is available for purchase at bit.ly/JeeyoonKim .

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .

Comments / 0

La Jolla Light

La Jolla Light

San Diego County, CA
117
Followers
287
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, community newspaper published daily on the web at lajollalight.com and weekly in print.

 https://www.lajollalight.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Book#Pianist#Switches#Piano Keys#La Jolla#The Chamber Music Society#The Stradivari Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Oceanside, CAosidenews.com

Local Author Publishes Debut Picture Book

Oceanside CA— Oceanside resident and children’s author Kate Allen Fox’s debut picture book, Pando, A Living Wonder of Trees (illustrated by Turine Tran), was published this month by Capstone Editions to critical acclaim. Pando, a lyrical nonfiction picture book intended for ages 6—11, is an inspiring tribute to a grove of quaking Aspen trees connected by their roots to form one of the world’s oldest and largest living things.
Southern Shores, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Book signings scheduled for local author’s first book

Nevenka Harverson, a Southern Shores resident, has announced the publication of her first book, Parenting by the Signs. Harverson, who has lived in the Chicahauk area for 10 years, moved to the area after raising eight children in Pittsburgh. She has been offering professional astrology consultations and this year self-published Parenting by the Signs, which “couples more than thirty years of Astrology study with as many years of parenting experience.”
Musicclassical-music.com

Myaskovsky • Rimsky-Korsakov: Cello Sonatas etc

Myaskovsky: Cello Sonatas Nos 1 & 2; Rimsky-Korsakov: Serenade. Liliana Kehayova (cello), Kristina Miller (piano) Place the two works for cello and piano by Myaskovsky’s good friend Prokofiev side by side – also from circa 1911 and the end of the 1940s – and you’ll hear much greater contrasts, though both composers were compelled to produce pure lyricism in the wake of the Stalin-ordained show trials against ‘formalism in music’. Generous melody is the keynote of both sonatas here. The D major opening of the First Sonata puts a wide, arching cello melody in the spotlight and the ending of the work, returning to its roots, is equally lovely. What comes in between is more conventional, and more typical of Myaskovsky in the angsty moments; the second movement could do with a bit of pruning.
MusicYakima Herald Republic

Attending a concert for the first time is something you feel in your bones

Music was a huge part of my life before I even really recognized what it was. I can recall having dance parties to 1980s and 2010s hits alike with my whole family in our living room. And every time we sit down at our dining room table to eat, we match our genre of food to the genre of music that plays.
ReligionCleveland Jewish News

Pianist Biss reflects on Jewish faith ahead of Blossom concert

Pianist Jonathan Biss’ love for music could probably be connected to his Jewish faith. Biss, whose mother’s parents were Hungarian Holocaust survivors, said their experience has strengthened his sense of identity as a Jewish person. He describes his Judaism as cultural in nature, rather than religious, but said it has always been an important part of him.
Moab, UTkzmu.org

Gather Hear concert with pianist Miki Sawada

Location: Hearthspace Moab Kitchen (180 W Center St) Join us for a free concert with pianist Miki Sawada. Hailing from Boston, she is performing in Moab as part of her 13-stop Gather Hear Utah tour. Gather Hear Utah is as part of the 50-state Gather Hear Tour project, through which she’s travels with a piano in a van to perform in community gathering spaces instead of concert halls.
Lenoir City, TNNews-Herald.net

Local author publishes love story

Lenoir City author Alex Gabbard recently released a new book, “My Beautiful Mary: A Love Story,” which shares a portrait of the love of his life. A nuclear physicist, Navy veteran, teacher and writer with expertise in automotive culture and history, Gabbard said the story connects with fellow baby boomers.
Eveleth, MNmesabitribune.com

Eveleth writer publishes book 'Unusual'

EVELETH -- She was just 7 years old when the dream of being a storyteller and writer began. Now 20 years later Meg Michelle's dream has come true, with the publication of her first book. And the young author, real name Megan Pulley, daughter of Craig and Debra Pulley of Eveleth, has hundreds of ideas stored in the notes app on her phone.
Relationship Adviceucpress.edu

Describing the First-gen Scholar Book Publishing Experience

Book publishing can be an unclear, mysterious process to many scholars, including those who are first in their family to attain a college degree. In our First-Generation Scholars Book Publishing Survey, we found several ways that the first-gen author experience differed, especially with particular challenging aspects of the process. From there, we wanted to dive deeper and hear directly from these scholars about their experiences.
Books & LiteratureCape May County Herald

Local Teacher Gets First Book Deal

COURT HOUSE - Feeling incredibly lucky to have an opportunity to write a book, Court House resident and elementary school teacher Julia Mills is hoping her first book becomes a childhood favorite. Author and illustrator of “I am Stuck,” Mills said the story is a picture book for young readers...
Mental Healthyourvalley.net

Local therapist Hathaway publishes her 1st self-help book

Local marriage and family therapist Christina Hathaway recently used her professional coaching experience to publish her first book, “Don’t Hold Their Poop.”. The self-help book, released earlier this year, doubles as a workbook of lessons and activities to help readers process thoughts and emotions they may carry throughout their lives, according to a press release.
Rock MusicTexas Monthly

Luna Luna Celebrates Its Dreamy Debut Album ‘Flower Moon’

“I’d never seen a band that looked like me before—it blew my mind,” says Danny Bonilla, keyboardist and backup vocalist for the Dallas-based bedroom pop band Luna Luna. He’s thinking back to the first time he saw the group’s founder, Kavvi González, perform. It was an open-mic night in 2017...
San Juan Bautista, CAbenitolink.com

Local artist prepares for her first post-shutdown art show

With her first pop-up art show in 18 months happening soon, artist Cindy Couling is excited to be selling to the public again but unsure of what to expect. “Shows like this and group shows are starting to come back in full force,” said Couling. “I am optimistic, but I think people are still a little concerned about going out. I have to think a lot about the setup and how the pieces will be handled. This is me putting my foot in the water to see how it goes. I am going to try my best to be careful and use best practices to keep myself and my customers safe and comfortable.”
Monroe, LAKEDM

Lagniappe: 'Green Book' Explores Black Pianist 1962 Tour Of The South

In 1962 a black pianist hired a white chauffer and took off to play music in the South. The film Green Book explores life during Jim Crow and offers a look at the times. The Negro Motorist Green Book began publication in 1936. It detailed safe places for black motorist to stay and eat while travelling. Black pianist Don Shirley gave a copy to his white chauffer Frank 'Tony Lip' Vallelonga before they set out on the eight week musical tour.

Comments / 0

Community Policy