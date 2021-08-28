Travis Barker Honors Late DJ AM as He Flies to Italy With Kourtney Kardashian

By now, you may have heard about the ~dramz~ going down between Kourtney Kardashian, her exes, and her new man, Travis Barker. Kardashian is blissfully happy in her new relationship, and hasn’t been shy about flaunting that fact on the ‘gram. Her followers are eating up their steamy PDA content, but not everyone is loving it. Scott Disick seems to have a problem with the photos and wasn’t afraid to say so in a new set of leaked DMs. Now, his girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, might have inserted herself into the conversation as well. That being said, what she had to say might surprise you.