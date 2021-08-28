Travis Barker Honors Late DJ AM as He Flies to Italy With Kourtney Kardashian

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTravis Barker is once again putting his fear of flying behind him. The 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer took a moment to honor his late friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein, as he flew to Italy with Kourtney Kardashian. On Saturday, Barker posted a nighttime photo of the ground taken from an airplane on his Instagram Story. In a follow up pic, he then remembered DJ AM by posting a photo of the late DJ.

