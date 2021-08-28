Cancel
Reid Ducharme 'Really Excited' About Syracuse Offer

Class of 2023 shooting guard Reid Ducharme was offered by Syracuse basketball following Saturday's Elite Camp. Ducharme will play for Brewster Academy this season and ran with BABC on the AAU circuit.

"It came down from coach Boeheim and it was after we had finished talking," Ducharme said. "He went over to me and my dad and just said that he wanted to make sure I knew that I had an offer from him. I was really excited when I heard say that because Syracuse is definitely a school I could see myself playing for. For it to come from a legendary coach like Boeheim was really cool."

Overall, Ducharme said he had a very positive experience at Syracuse Elite Camp.

"It was great," Ducharme said. "The camp was really good and had a lot of good competition. I didn't get to go on a tour or anything, but got to talk to coach so that was great to be able to do that. Really enjoyed it."

Ducharme is not the only athletic member of his family. His sister, Carolina Ducharme, is an incoming freshman for UConn's women's basketball team. His other sister, Ashley Ducharme, plays basketball at Brown. His mom played collegiate basketball as well, and his dad played collegiate football.

In addition to Syracuse, the 6-4 shooting guard also holds offers from Providence, Stanford, Iowa, UMass, DePaul, UConn and Harvard. The upcoming season will be his first at Brewster, as he transferred in from Noble & Greenough School in Dedham, Mass.

Syracuse also extended Elite Camp offers to 2023 prospects Papa Kante, Joseph Estrella and DJ Wagner, as well as 2024 wing Donnie Freeman.

