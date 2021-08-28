In Minnesota, boarding school trauma inflicted on Indigenous communities must be acknowledged

Years ago, forgiveness practitioner Mary Hayes Grieco spent much of her time trying to convince people that forgiving others was good medicine. No longer. Today Hayes Grieco, director and lead trainer for the Minneapolis-based Midwest Institute for Forgiveness Training, has traveled the world focused not on the whys of forgiveness, but the hows, as people throng to learn from her. Author of "The New Kitchen Mystic" and "Unconditional Forgiveness," Hayes Grieco is gearing up for a forgiveness workshop specific to these times. She shares how she found her way to this work, what we most get wrong about forgiveness and why COVID has exposed unique challenges in the forgiveness realm.