Rushing attack powers Kentucky State past Central State in Classic for Columbus

The Marauders had the ball and were feeling it. After falling behind 13-0 during the first half and unable to finish drives, Central State got a score and a stop to set up shop deep in its own territory near the midpoint of the fourth quarter. Trailing 13-7 to rival Kentucky State in the inaugural Classic for Columbus at Ohio Stadium, the Marauders took possession on their own 14-yard line with 8:20 to play.