After serving a one-year apprenticeship under Drew Brees, Jameis Winston finally gets his number called again as a starting quarterback. The last time we saw Winston as a starter, he put up the NFL's first 30-30 season with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. What's forgotten about that year is that Winston also led the NFL in passing yards and finished fifth in the Fantasy football QB rankings. There's a belief that Saints head coach Sean Payton can curtail those turnovers, which makes the former Bucs quarterback one to target in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings.