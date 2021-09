PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia acting health commissioner says she is encouraged by a recent uptick in vaccinations. By the end of the week, 80% of adults in the city will be vaccinated with at least one shot but with the Delta variant still widespread, there is cause for concern. Dr. Bettigole says that beating COVID-19 is not just a one-shot deal, literally. There are layers of precautions that we all need to take, masking, vaccines, and social distancing are all part of keeping each other safe. Especially children as city schools reopen next week. The layered protection approach can keep those under...