Rocky Hill, CT

Woman carjacked in parking lot of Rocky Hill bakery

FOX 61
FOX 61
 6 days ago
Police in Rocky Hill and surrounding towns are looking for a group of men who stole a woman's vehicle as she sat in the parking lot of a local bakery. The robbery occurred Saturday at approximately 3:58 p.m. at Mozzicato's Bakery on Cromwell Avenue, according to a police press release.

Police say they were told that four to five suspects, operating a Black Volkswagen SUV, exited that vehicle and approached the victim while she was sitting in her car in the parking lot. One of the suspects pulled her from the car and demanded her cell phone, implying he was in possession of a firearm. However, police say no firearm was displayed.

Two suspects then got into the victim's vehicle -- a white Porsche -- and fled the scene. The third suspect was seen getting into the rear passenger seat of the suspect's black VW and fled the scene.

Police say the victim did not sustain any physical injury during the incident.

The suspects are described as two black males and one lighter-skinned male. A description of the other suspects is not known at this time.

The victim's car is a white Porsche and has Connecticut plates bearing registration BB11403.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Hill Police Department at (860 )258-7640 and reference case number 21-25532.

