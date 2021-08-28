Cancel
LZ Lakehawk: Service — and resilience — run in the family

Daily Commercial
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur Lake and Sumter neighbors profiled in SALUTE often provide an impressive rundown of ancestral (and current) military service. Greg Tetter's kin certainly fit that bill. In addition to his father Richard's WWII and Korean War service (he was a gunnery sergeant in the former and served as a freshly-minted Army dentist in the latter), Greg is justifiably proud of his WWI veteran grandfather, Milton, who received the Purple Heart for the immediate and longterm effects he suffered from a mustard gas attack in France.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Point#Veteran#Military Service#Wwii Army Air Corps#Army Military
