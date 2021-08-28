LZ Lakehawk: Service — and resilience — run in the family

Our Lake and Sumter neighbors profiled in SALUTE often provide an impressive rundown of ancestral (and current) military service. Greg Tetter's kin certainly fit that bill. In addition to his father Richard's WWII and Korean War service (he was a gunnery sergeant in the former and served as a freshly-minted Army dentist in the latter), Greg is justifiably proud of his WWI veteran grandfather, Milton, who received the Purple Heart for the immediate and longterm effects he suffered from a mustard gas attack in France.