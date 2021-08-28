Royals continue the Grass Creek Massacre of 2021, win 4-2

The last time the Cleveland Indians finished below .500 was 2012. They were 81-80 in 2015, which is their worst finish since their sub-.500 team, but it’s safe to say that this version of the Indians is their worst since at least then and maybe since that 2012 club. They’ve been done in some by injuries, but also by their ownership group’s unwillingness to go get what was needed in order to compete. They tried to fill holes in the roster with stopgaps like Eddie Rosario and it just didn’t work. The injuries have been big ones. Shane Bieber hasn’t pitched since June 13. They’re optimistic he can come back soonish, but that doesn’t help make up for what’ll be near three months or maybe even more when he returns. Aaron Civale got hurt. Triston McKenzie is currently on the IL. Josh Naylor had a horrific injury earlier this season. They’re certainly not alone in their injuries, but they’ve lost some key players to a team that didn’t have that many key players to start.