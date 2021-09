Trent Dilfer has gone viral in the sports world for yelling at Phil Dawson’s son. So. This is awkward. In 2005 Trent Dilfer came to Cleveland to be the quarterback for the Cleveland Browns after his tenure in Seattle came to an end at the hands of Matt Hassleback. When he arrived, he and the legendary Browns that is Phil Dawson officially became teammates. Their tenure together lasted only a season before Dilfer was off to San Francisco, while Dawson would remain for quite some time after.