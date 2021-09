SARATOGA SPRINGS — The day after the Travers was secured, trainer Brad Cox could have been working as a spokesman for the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce. "This is an unbelievable place," Cox said outside his barn on the Oklahoma Training Track on a cool, cloudy Sunday morning. "I love Saratoga. They have the best racing fans in the world. Just being here and having a fantastic season ... it's probably the most special place racing has."