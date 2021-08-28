Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Blaine County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Holt, Loup, Rock by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Garfield; Holt; Loup; Rock The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rock County in north central Nebraska Loup County in north central Nebraska Northwestern Garfield County in north central Nebraska Southwestern Holt County in north central Nebraska Northwestern Custer County in central Nebraska Southern Blaine County in north central Nebraska * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Brewster, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Taylor, Dunning, Amelia, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Milburn, Milburn Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Almeria Meadow State Wildlife Management Area, Hannamon Bayou Campground, Carson Lake, Linscott, Sunfish Lake, Horseshoe Bend Lake, Almeria, Nunda Shoal Campground, Valley View Flat Campground and Gates. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 124 and 147. Highway 2 between mile markers 238 and 253. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Blaine County, NE
City
Milburn, NE
City
Brewster, NE
County
Loup County, NE
County
Custer County, NE
County
Garfield County, NE
County
Rock County, NE
County
Holt County, NE
City
Almeria, NE
City
Dunning, NE
City
North Platte, NE
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy