Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Holt, Loup, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Garfield; Holt; Loup; Rock The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rock County in north central Nebraska Loup County in north central Nebraska Northwestern Garfield County in north central Nebraska Southwestern Holt County in north central Nebraska Northwestern Custer County in central Nebraska Southern Blaine County in north central Nebraska * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Brewster, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Taylor, Dunning, Amelia, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Milburn, Milburn Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Almeria Meadow State Wildlife Management Area, Hannamon Bayou Campground, Carson Lake, Linscott, Sunfish Lake, Horseshoe Bend Lake, Almeria, Nunda Shoal Campground, Valley View Flat Campground and Gates. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 124 and 147. Highway 2 between mile markers 238 and 253. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH