Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 18:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Rock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ROCK...LOUP...NORTHWESTERN GARFIELD...SOUTHERN HOLT AND SOUTHEASTERN BLAINE COUNTIES At 621 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Amelia to 11 miles northwest of Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area to 8 miles south of Brewster, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Amelia, Fox Bayou, Almeria Meadow State Wildlife Management Area, Horseshoe Bend Lake, Hannamon Bayou Campground, Almeria and Carson Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 132 and 148. Highway 20 between mile markers 312 and 314. Highway 281 between mile markers 175 and 180. Highway 2 near mile marker 240. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH