Brown County, MN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brown, Redwood by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brown; Redwood A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN REDWOOD AND BROWN COUNTIES At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Sleepy Eye, or 13 miles west of New Ulm, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include New Ulm. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, MN
County
Redwood County, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
