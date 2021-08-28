Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 19:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gratiot The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Gratiot County in central Michigan * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 732 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of Breckenridge to 6 miles northwest of Elsie, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ashley... Bannister HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH